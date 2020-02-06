Elizabeth Warren Uses Trayvon Martin’s Birthday to Drive Gun Control

Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren used Trayvon Martin’s birthday, February 5, as a springboard Thursday to drive her own gun control agenda.

She tweeted:

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Warren did not mention that Martin was shot and killed in self-defense on February 26, 2012. Charges were brought against George Zimmerman, the man who shot Martin, but the New York Times reports a jury dismissed them after Zimmerman described how Martin “knocked him to the ground, punched him and slammed his head repeatedly against the sidewalk.”

Warren used another tweet which voiced support for gun control without any mention of Martin. In it, she pledged to reduce gun violence “by 80 percent” in the coming years:

We need to treat gun violence like a public health emergency. That means we collect data about where the threats come from, and then reduce those threats. We have to be a nation committed to reducing gun violence. As president, I will reduce gun violence by 80% over eight years. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

On October 15, 2019, Breitbart News reported Warren’s plan to use excise taxes to raise the prices of guns and ammunition, thereby making them more expensive to buy. Her theory is that the price increase would stifle sales, thereby reducing guns available with which to carry out violence.

She is also wants government-imposed limits on the number of guns Americans can purchase.

