Elizabeth Warren Uses Trayvon Martin’s Birthday to Drive Gun Control

Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren used Trayvon Martin’s birthday, February 5, as a springboard Thursday to drive her own gun control agenda.

She tweeted:

Warren did not mention that Martin was shot and killed in self-defense on February 26, 2012. Charges were brought against George Zimmerman, the man who shot Martin, but the New York Times reports a jury dismissed them after Zimmerman described how Martin “knocked him to the ground, punched him and slammed his head repeatedly against the sidewalk.”

Warren used another tweet which voiced support for gun control without any mention of Martin. In it, she pledged to reduce gun violence “by 80 percent” in the coming years:

On October 15, 2019, Breitbart News reported Warren’s plan to use excise taxes to raise the prices of guns and ammunition, thereby making them more expensive to buy. Her theory is that the price increase would stifle sales, thereby reducing guns available with which to carry out violence.

She is also wants government-imposed limits on the number of guns Americans can purchase.

