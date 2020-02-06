Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced he will file an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

A partial transcript is as follows:

LAURA INGRAHAM: Congressman Gaetz, you actually want to take a pretty aggressive step here. What is it?

REP. MATT GAETZ: Tomorrow, Laura, I will be filing charges against Nancy Pelosi in the House Ethics Committee. She disgraced the House of Representatives, she embarrassed our country, and she destroyed official records. The law does not allow the Speaker of the House to destroy the records of the House. The rules of the House do not permit some little temper tantrum because you don’t like what the President of the United States says.

You know what? A lot of Republicans are sick of the double standard here. When Joe Wilson made a comment and excited utterance, oh, the Democrats really brought the heat down on him — when he said that Obama lied about illegals getting healthcare under Obamacare. By the way, Joe Wilson was right. We’ve got to apply the same standards to the Democrats that they want to apply to us, and there will be an ethics investigation into Nancy Pelosi. We will start the ball rolling to have her censured. The first act begins tomorrow when Congressman Zeldin and I will join Kay Granger in a censure resolution, and we will force a vote on that resolution.