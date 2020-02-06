New Hampshire Poll: Pete Buttigieg Jumps Nine Points in Two Days

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is gaining steam in New Hampshire, but he is still ten points behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, who easily holds first place.

Sanders holds the lead with 31 percent, while Buttigieg has 21 percent, according to the Emerson College tracking poll. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe tracking poll showed a slightly smaller margin, with Sanders getting 25 percent and Buttigieg getting 19 percent.

Buttigieg is currently clinging to his first place win in Iowa, as the delayed caucus results from Monday continue to trickle in from the state Democrat party.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are tied at 12 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar is at 11 percent in the Emerson poll. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is tied with Andrew Yang at five percent.

The New Hampshire Emerson College poll was conducted from February 3 – February 5, 2020, with a sample of 500 registered Democrat and independent voters.