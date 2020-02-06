President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted that congressional Democrats will “cook up” more investigations against him, despite his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

The president made the remark during a celebratory White House press conference, where he once again denounced the origins of both the Russia and impeachment investigations and thanked allies for their support through the two ordeals.

“We went through hell,” the president said. “I’m sure that Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck… [will] try and cook up other things.”

TRUMP: “They’ll do whatever they can because instead of wanting to heal our country and fix our country, all they want to do, in my opinion, it's almost like they want to destroy our country. We can't let it happen.” pic.twitter.com/stznZ0SeqR — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 6, 2020

“They’ll go through the state of New York, they’ll go through other places,” the president added, referring to the ongoing fight to obtain his past tax fillings in his former home state. “They’ll do whatever they can, because instead of wanting to heal our country and fix our country, all they want to do — in my opinion — it’s almost like they want to destroy our country. We can’t let it happen.”

The President’s speech came one day after the Senate voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment. Lawmakers voted 52-48 to acquit on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 on the obstruction of Congress charge.

In addition to President Trump, others have predicted that Democrats could continue investigating him, including House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA).

“The problem is, this isn’t going to end,” Nunes told Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight last month. “I just can’t imagine that Adam Schiff, after three-and-a-half years of this nonsense, and Jerry Nadler are not going to continue this, right?… We’re going to have the same exact thing that you’ve been seeing for the last three-and-a-half years. I just think you should prepare.”

Appearing Saturday on the Fox News Channel, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy explained that the House Democrats could even continue their impeachment probe.

“Even if we get out of the four corners of this Senate trial, that doesn’t mean that the House impeachment investigation is over. And to my mind, what this has always been about, since they never really had a realistic idea of removing the president, has been the politics of 2020,” said McCarthy. “As long as they think that they can bruise Trump up so that — their goal is to make him unelectable in the stretch run of the campaign — as long as that’s a possibility, sure there can be all kinds of stuff between now and then.”