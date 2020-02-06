Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks at National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

The annual event brings around 3,500 people to Washington for a couple days of networking, prayer and meetings — including the central event, the breakfast.

The event began in 1953 when lawmakers asked former President Dwight Eisenhower to join them for a morning meal “in the spirit of Jesus.”

Every president since then has spoken at the gathering organized by The Fellowship Foundation, a nonprofit religious organization designed to bring together political, religious and business leaders.

The breakfast is held in the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton. Past speakers have included Mother Teresa, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair and television producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

Among the invited elected officials, diplomats as well as religious and political leaders this year will be Vice President-elect Lai Ching-te of Taiwan.

It will be televised live and begin at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time and you can see it all live here.