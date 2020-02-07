Bernie Sanders: ‘We Have a Racist Society from Top to Bottom’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said during Friday night’s debate in New Hampshire that the United States has a “racist society from top to bottom.”

“We have a racist society from top to bottom impacting health care, housing, criminal justice, education — you name it,” Sanders said during the debate:

Sen. Sanders: "We have a racist society from top to bottom impacting health care, housing, criminal justice, education — you name it. And clearly this is an issue that must be dealt with." https://t.co/SX4bKxtFPe #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FCjSyJ5NZC — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2020

“And clearly this is an issue that must be dealt with,” he added, shifting his focus to criminal justice and stating that we must “understand the system is broken” and reiterated that it is, he believes, “racist.”

“We invest in our young people in jobs and education, not more jails and incarceration. We end the War on Drugs which has disproportionately impacted African Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans. We end private prisons and detention centers in America,” he continued, also calling to end cash bail.

Sanders has frequently cited racism in his pitch to the American people, referring to President Trump as an “overt racist and bigot” who is “trying to divide the American people up based on the color of our skin.”

The economic realities achieved by the Trump administration tell a strikingly different story, with positive news for minorities across the country. African American workers have finally seen wages rise after a “decade of stagnation,” the New York Times admitted on Friday. Additionally, as Breitbart News reported, unemployment rates among the Hispanic and black communities have fallen to historic lows under Trump’s administration.