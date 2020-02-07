Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday called for the Democrat primary debate audience in New Hampshire to give a standing ovation for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman hours after he was removed from the National Security Council by the White House.

“Col. Vindman got thrown out of the White House today, walked out,” Biden said. President Trump “should have been pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh.”

Biden just had probably his most memorable moment of this campaign, calling on attendees at the #democraticdebate to stand in support of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was fired today from the National Security Council. pic.twitter.com/XcoXgsk9N6 — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) February 8, 2020

“I think we should call stand and give Col. Vindman a show of how much we support him,” the former vice president added. “Stand up and clap for Vindman!”

Earlier Friday, Vindman, the NSC’s Ukraine expert, was escorted out of the White House and told his services were no longer needed.

