Biden Urges Debate Audience to Give Alexander Vindman Standing Ovation

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, arrives to Longworth House Office Building to testify before the House Intelligence Committee during the second week of impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump on November 19, 2019 on Capitol Hill …
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday called for the Democrat primary debate audience in New Hampshire to give a standing ovation for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman hours after he was removed from the National Security Council by the White House.

“Col. Vindman got thrown out of the White House today, walked out,” Biden said. President Trump “should have been pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh.”

“I think we should call stand and give Col. Vindman a show of how much we support him,” the former vice president added. “Stand up and clap for Vindman!”

Earlier Friday, Vindman, the NSC’s Ukraine expert, was escorted out of the White House and told his services were no longer needed. 

