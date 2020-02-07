President Donald Trump ridiculed Democrats on Friday for failing to properly count their presidential caucus results in Iowa.

“Now I understand the votes are fried in Iowa; they couldn’t even take a simple tabulation,” Trump said. “And yet they’re telling you how to run the country and how to run health care. I think they fried their votes on computer.”

Trump said it was unlikely that Iowa would ever know whether Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) truly won the caucuses.

“They have no idea who won; they have no idea,” Trump said. “But I’ll tell you who won on the Republican side … it was a record-setting number of votes. Trump won.”

Trump expressed his sympathy for former Vice President Joe Biden (D) on Friday, noting he was losing support in the polls.

“It’s very sad what happened with the Bidens, and it’s also very sad how he’s doing, how he’s doing in the polls,” he said.

Biden is currently polling in New Hampshire in fourth place in some polls, behind Sanders, Buttigieg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

When asked if he believed that Buttigieg was a threat to his campaign, Trump replied, “I view everybody as a threat.”

The president also weighed in on the botched Democrat caucus on Twitter but defended the rights of Iowa and New Hampshire to remain first in the primary calendar.

“Iowa and New Hampshire will not be moved from the Primary Schedule as long as I am President,” he wrote. “Great tradition!”

The Democrat Party has given up on counting votes in Iowa. Looks like it all got computer “fried”. Nobody knows who the real winner is. Maybe it’s Sleepy Joe, but it’s not looking that way. They lost millions & millions of dollars, all for NOTHING. But I WON Iowa big! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020