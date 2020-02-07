Joe Biden Kicks Up the Yelling at Eighth Democrat Debate

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 07: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Seven candidates qualified for the second Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020 which …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked up the volume at the eighth Democrat debate on Friday.

The former vice president, dubbed by President Donald Trump “Sleepy Joe,” frequently yelled his answers to basic debate questions.

Biden suffered a fourth-place finish in Iowa, putting the squeeze on the vice president to perform better in the debates.

During the debate, Biden also seized a fountain pen on the podium and clenched it in his fist, waving it around to emphasize his points.

It was a sudden change for Biden, who frequently suffered gaffes and brain freezes on the stage during his responses in past debates, at times stumbling over statistics.

The yelling frequently took place when Biden was emphasizing his record as a Senator, which has been criticized by his fellow candidates in past debates.

The change was also noted by several debate viewers on Twitter.

