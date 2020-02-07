Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) took her time behind the podium to slam her opponent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, for his comments during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

After praising Mitt Romney for voting to convict Trump, Klobuchar contrasted Buttigieg out on the campaign trail while she and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) served as jurors in the Senate trial.

Amy Klobuchar praises Mitt Romney's "courage" for impeachment vote, then turns to Pete Buttigieg: "You said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Tr7lk4Cyay — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

“You said, Pete, as you were campaigning through Iowa and three of us were jurors in that impeachment hearing,” Klobuchar said. “You said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons.”

Buttigieg raised his hand to respond, but the moderator went to another candidate.

“It’s easy thing to go after Washington because that’s a popular thing to do,” Klobuchar said. “It’s much harder to lead and make those difficult decisions.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter