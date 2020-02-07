Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg waffled when asked if he would have ordered a strike on Qasem Soleimani during the Democrat debate on Friday.

ABC moderator David Muir questioned Buttigieg as to whether or not he would have ordered the strike if he had the chance.

The former South Bend mayor replied with a lengthy answer questioning whether Trump even knew what he was doing or was even reading the intelligence. He continued by blaming Trump for the heightened tensions with Iran, noting that the president started it by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Pete Buttigieg says if he was president, terrorist leader Soleimani would still be alivehttps://t.co/xVJmOgtiEV pic.twitter.com/FE3YFyYExs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

Buttigieg continued with a story about a female veteran he met in an airport, questioning whether Trump was worthy to send troops into war.

Muir responded by noting that Buttigieg failed to answer the question.

“I’m asking if your national security team came to you and presented you with the opportunity would you take that strike?”

Buttigieg replied:

It depends on the circumstances. It depends if there was an alternative, it depends what the different effects would be. That’s my point. This is not an episode of 24. This is a situation that requires that you actually evaluate the entire intelligence picture.

Buttigieg questioned whether Trump could even responsibly analyze military intelligence.

“I don’t think he even reads it!” Buttigieg continued.