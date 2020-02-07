Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is bleeding support, dropping five points in a three-day span, thereby giving Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) the lead, the Morning Consult poll released on Thursday illustrated.

The Morning Consult tracking poll released Thursday shows the former vice president slipping behind Sanders, who leads the field with 25 percent support after experiencing a three-point bump. While Biden sits just one point behind with 24 percent support, that reflects a five-point drop over a three-day span. Biden had 29 percent support as of February 3.

Pete Buttigieg (D) has also experienced a bump this week, jumping into fourth place with 12 percent support — up from the seven percent support he saw on February 3.

Michael Bloomberg (D) rounded out the top tier with 15 percent support, experiencing a one-point drop this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also fell two points this week, coming in fifth place with 11 percent support:

National @MorningConsult Poll

(Change in 3 days): Sanders 25% (+3)

Biden 24% (-5)

Bloomberg 15% (-1)

Buttigieg 12% (+5)

Warren 11% (-2)

Yang 5% (-)

Klobuchar 3% (-)

Steyer 3% (+1) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 6, 2020

Morning Consult reports:

According to Morning Consult surveys of roughly 2,500 Democratic primary voters conducted each of the past three days, Buttigieg’s first-choice support nationwide rose 5 percentage points since Monday, to 12 percent. During that time, Biden’s first-choice support fell 5 points, ending at 24 percent on Wednesday, placing him 1 point below Sanders, statistically tied within the surveys’ 2-point margins of error. The majority of the movement for Buttigieg and Biden came in surveys conducted Wednesday, as the picture became clearer about who won Iowa’s caucuses after a failure in the Iowa Democratic Party’s caucus-night reporting system Monday.

The Iowa caucus results show Sanders leading in the popular vote but Buttigieg taking a slight edge with state delegate equivalents. However, “Sanders and Buttigieg will receive the same number of delegates to the Democratic National Convention,” as Breitbart News reported.

The Associated Press was “unable to declare a winner” in the Hawkeye State.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez broke his silence on Thursday and ordered a re-canvass of the Iowa caucus vote as a result of the ongoing confusion and chaos:

A recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy. The IDP will continue to report results. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

“I’ve spoken to Sen. Sanders. I’ve spoken to Mayor Buttigieg. I’ve spoken to other candidates. And I’ve told them our north star is accuracy,” Perez said, according to Politico.

“We want to make sure that if there’s another issue in another county, that there’s a process. And that’s why we’ve asked the state party if there are other issues that emerge, let’s take a look at them,” he added.