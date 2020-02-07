Texas Freeway Blocked by 75,000 Pounds of Pork

Early Friday morning, Fort Bend County’s stretch of the Southwest Freeway was closed due to abnormally high levels of pork.

Houston TranStar reported the crash of an 18-wheeler just west of Richmond. According to an assistant chief at the Rosenberg Police Department (RPD), the truck flipped onto its side, spilling approximately 37.5 tons of pig flesh onto the pavement.

Aerial video footage from KHOU’s “Air 11” appear to show crews scraping the meat and loading it onto another truck. Lanes have periodically opened and closed again during the cleanup.

KHOU viewers have told the outlet that a vehicle of that size could not transport 75,000 pounds on its own, and suggested that the weight listed by the police includes the weight of the vehicle. As of the time of this writing, however, no correction has been issued by the RPD.