Michael J. Fox: Why Does Bernie Sanders Keep Yelling at Me?

Actor Michael J. Fox campaigned for former Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Saturday, telling voters in New Hampshire he was tired of Democrat candidates yelling at him.

“I was watching the debate last night, and it occurred to me, I love all the Democratic nominees and I have respect for all of them, but they’re all yelling at me,” Fox said as he introduced Buttigieg at a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday.

He singled out Sen. Bernie Sanders as an example.

“I’m sitting there going, ‘Why are you yelling at me, Bernie, what did I do to you?’” he said as the crowd laughed. “They’re all screaming, but Pete isn’t screaming, he’s just talking to me.”

Fox recalled the first time he met former President Barack Obama before he was a candidate.

“I was leaving, I was at the airport, and I noticed this guy standing by waiting for his car and he was kind of hidden away, kind of around a corner, smoking a cigarette if I can tell the truth, and it was the senator from Illinois, it was Barack Obama,” he said.

He recalled that he immediately called his wife and told her that he had met the next president of the United States.

Fox said he had a similar feeling after meeting Buttigieg for the first time before he was even a candidate for president.

“I felt the same way when I saw Pete,” he said.

He described Buttigieg as “a very stable Rhodes scholar,” who was “a little better than genius.”