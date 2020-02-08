‘Profiles in Corruption’ Hits #1 on NYT Bestseller List

The bombshell investigatory blockbuster Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite has hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.
Profiles in Corruption, based on over a year and a half of research by Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer and his team of investigators, details the past conduct and little-known ties of several prominent progressive leaders. Those include former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
The revelations in Schweizer’s investigative work are backed by 1,126 endnotes, totaling 83 pages of source material. Some of those revelations include:
- Joe Biden’s Brother Frank Linked to Projects Receiving $54,000,000 in Taxpayer Loans from the Obama Administration—Despite No Experience by Haris Alic
- Hunter Biden’s Firms Scored Reportedly Hundreds of Millions from Russians, Chinese, and Kazakhs by Kristina Wong
- Elizabeth Warren Made Millions Helping Corporations Evade Their Pension and Healthcare Obligations by Hannah Bleau
- Amy Klobuchar Selectively Prosecuted White-Collar Crimes, Failed to Pursue Massive Ponzi Scheme—Despite Evidence by Haris Alic
- Book Bombshell: James Biden’s Firm Got $1.5 Billion in Government Contracts Despite Zero Experience by Haris Alic
- Joe Biden’s Sister Valerie Sent Millions of Joe’s Campaign Dollars to Her Own Consulting Firm by Hannah Bleau
- Book Bombshell: Start-up Linked to Hunter Biden’s Firm Bagged $3 Million from Government Program Run by Biden Adviser by Haris Alic
- Elizabeth Warren’s Daughter Amelia Piggybacked off Mom to Cash In on Corporate Contracts by Hannah Bleau
- Klobuchar Received Thousands from Corporations While Introducing Legislation That Benefitted Them by Haris Alic
- Breaking Bombshell: Elizabeth Warren’s Son-in-Law Produced Film Funded by Iranian Government by Kristina Wong
- ‘I Don’t Believe in Charities’: Book Exposes Bernie Sanders’ Beef Against Charities by Hannah Bleau
- Joe Biden Helped Launch Business for Son-in-Law from the Oval Office, Repeatedly Briefed Investors Privately by Haris Alic
Profiles in Corruption edged out A Very Stable Genius on the New York Times bestseller list, which was penned by two Washington Post reporters.
Establishment media TV outlets have largely ignored the findings exposed in Profiles in Corruption and have failed to question the presidential candidates covered in the book on their past conduct.
