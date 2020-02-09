Two NYPD Officers Shot Within 12 Hours in the Bronx

Two NYPD officers have been shot and wounded within a 12-hour time-frame in the Bronx.

UPDATE: Reuters is reporting that the individual arrested for allegedly shooting an officer Sunday morning is believed to be the same individual who allegedly opened fire on two officers Saturday night. The identity of the attacker has not been released.

New York NBC 4 reports that a NYPD lieutenant was shot hours after an ambush attack on other officers.

NBC 4 reports that just before 8 a.m. a gunman allegedly “walked into the 41st precinct headquarters, fired at officers, then placed his gun on the floor and surrendered.” The wounded officer was shot in the arm.

The earlier ambush on officers occurred in the same precinct, with an attacker walking up on two officers who were sitting in a van and opening fire on them.

NY1 reports that “a man came out of a building on Simpson Street between Fox Street and Southern Boulevard and engaged two officers in a marked police van in conversation.” The suspect that fired those shots is still on the loose.

The officer wounded in Saturday’s shooting is expected to survive.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized what he called a “blind hatred” toward officers, saying he’s grateful they were not seriously injured.

“Tonight we saw a heinous assassination attempt against NYPD officers in a marked police van,” de Blasio said. “Thank God we can report our officers survived and will be able to go home to their families safe and sound. … We will stop at nothing to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.