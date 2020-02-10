Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg drew over a thousand voters to a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Sunday, prompting campaign boasts the momentum was on their side.

The campaign announced 1,824 people were at their Buttigieg rally in Nashua, the largest for any Democrat candidate in New Hampshire in the primary cycle.

The campaign claimed another 1,113 attended in Dover, 1,257 in Salem, and 914 in Londonderry.

2020 Watch-Just In: @PeteButtigieg campaign says 1,824 people attended the rally in Nashua this morning. That might be the largest crowd size this cycle by any Democratic presidential candidate in New Hampshire #2020election #FITN #nhpolitics #PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/uDz1zsOuk3 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 9, 2020

Today @PeteButtigieg drew over 5,000 people to town halls across Nashua, Dover, Salem and Londonderry – the most people who turned out for #TeamPete in one single day of the campaign since the launch in April. #FITN 💥 💥 💥 pic.twitter.com/Q2WIpQQGai — Rachel Thomas (@rachel_r_thomas) February 10, 2020

Other journalists marveled that there were lines of people waiting to get in the rally.

Huge, huge crowd for @petebuttigieg in Salem. Got here an hour before the doors opened an there were hundreds standing in line in subfreezing temps. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 10, 2020

But the number paled next to the number of people expected to appear for the Trump rally in Manchester, NH at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena.

Trump supporters began camping out Sunday afternoon, over 24-hours prior to the president’s rally where some 11,000 people are expected.

The record for the arena was set in August when 11,500 people showed up for a Trump rally in August, beating a record crowd of 11,400 for Elton John.

“Hope the Fake News, which never discusses it, is talking about the big crowds forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight,” President Trump wrote on Twitter. “They won’t!”

Hope the Fake News, which never discusses it, is talking about the big crowds forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight. They won’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

This is the first campaign rally since President Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

The rally on Monday is the night before the Democrat primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, where Sen. Bernie Sanders has the lead, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg hopes to continue fueling his momentum sparked in Iowa.