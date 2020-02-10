Donald Trump to Utah: Keep Mitt Romney, ‘We Don’t Want Him’

President Donald Trump on Monday told the governor of Utah to “keep” the state’s U.S. Senator, Mitt Romney.

President Trump spoke about Romney during a meeting with United States governors on Monday, where he had a lively back-and-forth conversation at the podium.

Speaking to Utah Governor Gary Herbert, Trump asked, “How’s Mitt Romney?”

“I haven’t talked with him,” Herbert replied.

“You keep him, we don’t want him,” Trump said, as many in the room chuckled.

Trump continues to criticize Romney for being the only Republican senator to vote in support of convicting and removing the president in the Senate’s impeachment trial last week.

“Say hello to the people of Utah and tell them, ‘I’m sorry about Mitt Romney,'” Trump told Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) last week during remarks at the White House after he was acquitted.

“We can say that Mike Lee is, by far, the most popular senator from the state,” he added.

President Trump is popular in Utah, as 52 percent of likely voters approve of his job performance, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll.

Romney’s approval numbers were already underwater in January, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll.

Only 36 percent of Utah voters said they approved of Romney’s job performance, while 49% disapproved.

That poll was taken on the dates of January 16-30, before Romney voted to impeach the president.