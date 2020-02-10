Donald Trump: Washington Swamp ‘Worse Than I Thought’

President Donald Trump admitted at a political rally Monday night that the swamp in Washington, DC, was worse than he imagined while running for president in 2016.

The president spoke about the “swamp” during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“That swamp is much worse than I thought, when I was out here innocently campaigning,” Trump says. “That swamp is a dirty swamp … you have some evil, dirty, horrible, people.”

Trump spoke at the rally prior to the Democrat presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, his first campaign rally since he was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

The president said he would continue fighting to drain the swamp, as he promised to do when campaigning in 2016.

“We are draining that sucker, slowly but surely, with your help,” he said.