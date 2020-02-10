Elizabeth Warren Compares Vice President Mike Pence to a Dog

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), during a campaign event on Sunday, compared Vice President Mike Pence to a dog when an attendee asked who will be her “Mike Pence” in a Warren administration.

“Do you whisper into Bailey’s [Warren’s dog’s] ear, ‘Who is going to be my Mike Pence? Who is going to look at me with adoring eyes?'” the attendee asked at a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

“I already have a dog,” Warren replied, sparking extended applause.

“You gotta watch these feisty women,” she quipped:

Hooooly shit. An audience member asks Warren if she ever wonders, “Who is going to be my Mike Pence? Who is going to look at me with adoring eyes?”@ewarren: “I already have a dog.”pic.twitter.com/svyS5dkCRw — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 10, 2020

While Warren did not name a specific contender, she told the audience she wants someone who is “going to be in the fight” with her.

“I want a partner,” she added.

During a December appearance on MSNBC’s The Last Word, the presidential hopeful indicated that her former competitor, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), would be on her VP shortlist.

“Oh, yeah. I mean, look, Kamala Harris would be on any Democrats’ shortlist. She’s smart. She’s confident. She’s got this terrific voice,” Warren said:

Warren came under fire in October for refusing to say if she would bar her vice president from attending high-dollar fundraisers.

“You know, I think it’s a little premature to be talking about vice presidential. We’re still in primary here, and I’m working hard on this,” she told the reporter, dodging the question but reiterating her desire to have a running mate who is “going to get out there and fight for the same values”: