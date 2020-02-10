On the campaign trail in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden found himself the subject of an awkward pop music tribute.

“They’re good,” Joe Biden can be heard remarking on the video first posted by the Washington Examiner on Twitter.

In front of Biden, a crowd of young supporters sing their own impromptu rendition of the Backstreet Boys’ megahit “Backstreet’s Back.”

When you change the lyrics of a @backstreetboys song to "Biden's Back, Alright!" pic.twitter.com/OyadKrQLxO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 10, 2020

“Joe Biiiiiiiiden,” repeated several times over, with a “Biden’s back — ALRIGHT!” finale. Biden’s campaign highlighted the moment on their official Instagram account.

Responses were mixed, to say the least. “First mistake was doing it,” one user said. “Second mistake was filming it. Third mistake was posting it online.” On Instagram, many responses called out Biden’s recent treatment of a 21-year-old female voter when she asked him about his performance in the Iowa caucus.

Biden asked her if she had ever been to a caucus, to which she responded she had. “You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier,” he said in response, quoting an insult from a John Wayne movie and reinforcing his special brand of woman-directed charisma in the process.