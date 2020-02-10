WATCH: Joe Biden Supporters Serenade Him with Backstreet Boys Parody

GILFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 10: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets a voter during a campaign event on February 10, 2020 in Gilford, New Hampshire. With one day to go until the New Hampshire primary, Joe Biden is making one last push through the state. (Photo …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On the campaign trail in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden found himself the subject of an awkward pop music tribute.

“They’re good,” Joe Biden can be heard remarking on the video first posted by the Washington Examiner on Twitter.

In front of Biden, a crowd of young supporters sing their own impromptu rendition of the Backstreet Boys’ megahit “Backstreet’s Back.”

“Joe Biiiiiiiiden,” repeated several times over, with a “Biden’s back — ALRIGHT!” finale. Biden’s campaign highlighted the moment on their official Instagram account.

Responses were mixed, to say the least. “First mistake was doing it,” one user said. “Second mistake was filming it. Third mistake was posting it online.” On Instagram, many responses called out Biden’s recent treatment of a 21-year-old female voter when she asked him about his performance in the Iowa caucus.

Biden asked her if she had ever been to a caucus, to which she responded she had. “You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier,” he said in response, quoting an insult from a John Wayne movie and reinforcing his special brand of woman-directed charisma in the process.

