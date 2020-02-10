Democrats on Monday got #LtColVindmanDay to trend on Twitter, to “honor and defend” the former National Security Council staffer Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was removed from the White House on Friday.

Vindman testified against President Trump during the House impeachment hearings in November, saying that he was so disturbed by Trump’s July 25, 2019, phone call with the Ukrainian president that he reported it to the NSC’s general counsel, along with his twin brother, who was a lawyer at the NSC. His twin brother was also reportedly removed from the NSC.

Vindman likely spoke about the July 25 phone call with the “whistleblower,” who then filed a complaint to the intelligence community inspector general that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) then used to kickstart the Democrats’ impeachment effort.

When asked by Republicans during testimony who in the intelligence community he spoke to about the call, Schiff interrupted and refused to let him answer out of concern for outing the “whistleblower.” The alleged whistleblower was named by RealClearInvestigations as CIA official Eric Ciaramella, who previously worked with Vindman at the NSC.

The effort to trend #LtColVindmanDay was fueled by co-founders of the Democratic Coalition, an organization founded by former Obama presidential campaign organizers Scott Dworkin and Jon Cooper.

Today is a great day to honor and defend Purple Heart recipient Lt Col Alexander Vindman. Raise your hand if you agree. #LtColVindmanDay — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 10, 2020

I prefer my national security officials with purple hearts, not fake bone spurs. #LtColVindmanDay — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 10, 2020

BOOM! More than 50K tweets have been sent out today with the #LtColVindmanDay hashtag. Let’s keep it trending in honor of this true American hero!! 🇺🇸 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 10, 2020

Every time Lindsey Graham lies about LTC Alexander Vindman, just make this hashtag trend: #LtColVindmanDay — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 10, 2020

The hashtag was used by Hollywood celebrities, including actor Mark Hamill:

"This is America. This is the country I've served & defended, that all of my brothers have served & here… right matters."- Lt. Col. Vindman#LtColVindmanDay #ThankYouForYourService #ThankYouForYourTestimony #PatriotismOverPolitics pic.twitter.com/a8Gnn8Brkc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 10, 2020

