Steve Hilton: ‘Let the Investigation of Biden Begin’

With the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump over, “let the investigation of Biden begin,” writes Fox News host Steve Hilton.

“For years, the alleged abuse of power and corruption by President Trump has been investigated over and over and over again. But what about the alleged Biden corruption? Not a single investigation,” Hilton notes in an op-ed at Foxnews.com:

Sure, you now have Sens. Grassley, Johnson and others pushing for a review of Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings. But where have they been? We’ve been laying out the Biden corruption for nearly a year.

Hunter was hired by a Ukraine energy company while his dad was directing taxpayer dollars towards Ukraine’s energy sector. You can see he’s guilty from the way Joe Biden reacts when challenged on it.

[…]

And while we’re talking about your Ukraine corruption, how about your China corruption? So, #JoeChina, what exactly did Hunter do in Beijing in December 2013 when you took him there on Air Force Two? Was it a coincidence that less than two weeks later, his company signed an exclusive and unprecedented billion-dollar deal with a state-owned Bank of China? Any connection to the fact that you went soft on China just at that moment, and still to this day say there is no competition?

[…]

So here is the question: What the hell do we have to do to get the Biden corruption investigated? For three years, President Trump has his administration blocked and probed and hounded, but nothing on the other side. That is not fair. That is not justice. That is not the rule of law, but the law of the “swamp” – and the king of the swamp is Joe Biden.