Students for Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire: His Policies Ease the Stress of the ‘Real World’

RINDGE, New Hampshire — Students who turned out to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) make his pitch to New Hampshire voters on the last day of primary campaigning told Breitbart News that his proposals for free college and “Medicare for All” give them reassurance as they prepare to enter the real world.

Sanders addressed several hundred supporters, young and old, at a rally in a field house the midst of a driving snowstorm at Franklin Pierce University.

High school senior Kelly Erwin, who will be casting her first-ever vote in the primary on Tuesday, told Breitbart News that what attracted her and other young voters to the Sanders campaign was the fact that he had policies that addressed their economic needs.

Fellow student Carolyn Hagey told Breitbart News that Sanders’s proposals reduced her “stress about the real world.”

She worried, she said, about going broke because of health care costs associated with a car accident, or because of student loan payments.

Other voters came from out of state, including nearby Massachusetts, to hear Sanders.

The “democratic socialist” from neighboring Vermont is favored to win on Tuesday, having led in every recent poll of the state’s voters. He also won the Granite State comfortably in the 2016 primary.

However, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is within single digits of Sanders, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is in third place in recent tracking polls.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.