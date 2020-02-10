Trump Supporters Chant ’46’ When Donald Trump Jr. Takes the Stage

President Donald Trump supporters signaled their support for Donald Trump Jr. on Monday as the future president of the United States during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

After Trump called up his son to the stage, the crowd chanted, “46! 46! 46!” indicating that they wanted him to be the next president after Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

Trump also thanked his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

“They’re good kids, they went through a lot with this hoax,” Trump said.

Trump praised Trump Jr.’s earlier speech at the rally as well as a rally speech by Kimberly Gilfoyle.

“Did Don Jr. make a good speech?” Trump asked as the crowd cheered.

Trump Jr. has spent a lot of time traveling the country in 2020, campaigning for his father’s re-election and defending the president on television.

An Axios poll in December showed that 29 percent of Republicans would consider Donald Trump Jr. for President, and 16 percent would consider Ivanka Trump for president.