During a Monday morning phone conversation, the Virginia State Police public relations department did not rule out knocking doors to enforce a suppressor ban.

Breitbart News called the Virginia State Police and noted Democrats are passing legislation to ban various firearm accessories. We specifically mentioned the suppressor ban which is currently moving through the state legislature and asked if, “Virginia State Police will go door-to-door to get those.”

The public relations official did not respond with a direct answer “yes” or “no” on going door-to-door. Rather, she said, “[No laws] have gone into effect, no laws have been formalized or finalized.”

She said they do not, “do the speculation because nothing’s been passed into formal law,” but made clear that their job is to “enforce and comply with the laws” once they are on the books.

On February 9, 2020, Breitbart News reported the legislation banning suppressors was passed by Democrats in the House of Delegates Public Safety Committee. The Washington Examiner reported the ban is expected to pass in the full House, and from there it moves to the Virginia Senate.

The legislation which bans suppressors also bans “high capacity” magazines. Breitbart News did not ask the Virginia State Police about going door-to-door to collect magazines.

