Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana was booed by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire this weekend.

While speaking at the 61st Annual McIntrye-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Buttigieg was interrupted a handful of times by Sanders supporters who chanted at one point “Wall Street Pete!” to mock the candidates’ taking of donor money from about 40 billionaires.

Buttigieg said as the booing started:

This is our one shot. This our one chance to defeat Donald Trump. And there’s an American majority not just in who we are against but in what we are for. Because we are for higher wages and the empowerment of workers.

During a brief pause in his speech, Sanders supporters shouted “Wall Street Pete! Wall Street Pete! Wall Street Pete!”

Buttigieg has come under fire from Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for his bundling of campaign cash from billionaires like the wife of Eric Schmidt, the former head of Alphabet, which is the parent company of Google.

Buttigieg has also received a contribution of about $5,600 from the husband of Abigail Johnson, the head of Fidelity Investments; $5,600 from Hollywood movie executive David Geffen $5,600 from billionaire heiress Katharine Rayner, and $5,600 from billionaire investor Dirk Ziff.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.