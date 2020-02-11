Bernie Sanders Celebrates New Hampshire Win: ‘Beginning of the End for Donald Trump’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) celebrated his win in New Hampshire Tuesday night, telling his crowd of supporters that the victory is “the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

With 80 percent of results in at the time of this writing, Bernie Sanders is projected to finish first in the Granite State, followed by Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Sanders thanked his supporters Tuesday night for a “great victory,” crediting his volunteers for his win in New Hampshire and claiming victory in Iowa, citing his popular vote advantage later in the speech.

“Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said to applause, with his supporters breaking out in the chant, “Bernie Beats Trump”:

WATCH: "This victory is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Bernie Sanders says as he wins the #NHPrimary – @NBCNewsNOW pic.twitter.com/7cs4hspkKP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2020

Sanders told his supporters that his campaign is moving on to Nevada and South Carolina, and he declared that he will “win those states as well.”

The socialist senator also took a moment to express “appreciation and respect” for his rivals, naming Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, specifically.

“No matter who wins … we’re going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said.

“And the reason I believe we are going to win is we have an unprecedented grassroots movement from coast to coast of millions of people,” he continued, calling it a “multigenerational, multiracial political movement.”

“And this is a movement from coast to coast which is demanding that we finally have an economy and government that works for all of us, not wealthy campaign contributors,” he said.

Sanders repeated many of his stump speech talking points, promising to cancel student debt and calling health care a “human right.”

“Unlike Donald Trump, we know that climate change is very real and an existential crisis for our planet. We are prepared to tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of our planet,” he added: