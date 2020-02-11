Former CNBC Anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera Takes On Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The battle for the Bronx and Queens congressional seat currently held by far-left Democratic freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just got more interesting.

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera filed Monday to run for Congress in New York’s 14th district. She will run as a Democrat challenging AOC in the party’s primary.

Caruso-Cabrera has for many years been a supporter of free markets and a skeptic of big government. Her 2010 book was titled You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government.

That sets the stage for a battle of ideas in the 2020 primary.

“I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement to CNBC, which first reported her candidacy. “I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I’ve had. That’s why I’m running.”

Ocasio-Cortez is regarded as one of the most leftwing members of Congress. She has advocated the Green New Deal, endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders for president, and called for “Medicare for All.” She was one of the most prominent supporters of the successful attempt to kill a deal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to a Queens neighborhood bordering the 14th district.

CNBC reports that there are several other candidates who have filed to run for the 14 district seat that Ocasio-Cortez won after defeating the longtime Democratic incumbent in a primary two years ago.