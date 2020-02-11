Joni Ernst: Democrats Can ‘Reject Infanticide’ with Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act offers Democrats the “opportunity to reject infanticide,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) during an interview on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

The legislation would require doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to provide life-saving care to babies surviving failed abortion attempts, explained Ernst.

“The bill in question would require healthcare practitioners — our doctors, basically — to provide the same degree of care to any baby who survives an abortion as they would any other child born naturally premature at that same age,” Ernst stated. “That makes sense. These are babies that are born alive, and you would think this should be an easy moral decision to save the life of a child who is outside of the womb and is alive, but we don’t have that from our Democrats. They did block the bill.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing related to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Tuesday, which will be chaired by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NB), who introduced the bill.

“This is a bill that Senator Sasse introduced last year,” said Enrst, “and it was blocked on the Senate floor. I am an original cosponsor, of course, I support life. I believe in life.”

Republicans invited people who “had their lives affected by born-alive survivors of abortion” to testify at Tuesday’s hearing, added Ernst.

Ernst continued, “The Democrats have the opportunity to reject infanticide, but we’ll just wait to see if they have the moral courage that they talk so often about.”

Unborn children have “zero rights” to the “average Democrat,” Marlow noted.

Ernst concluded, “I look at my Democratic colleagues and I see where they are on the issue of life, and that they actually would support the killing of a child after it is outside of the womb is horrific. The thought of that just appalls me.”

