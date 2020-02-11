Mike Bloomberg: Police ‘Stop Whites Too Much, Minorities Too Little’

During a 2013 radio interview Mike Bloomberg suggested police “stop whites too much and minorities too little.”

Raw Story reported Bloomberg’s statement as made during a June 28, 2013, broadcast with WOR’s John Gambling.

They quoted Bloomberg reacting to claims of racial profiling, saying:

One newspaper and one news service, they just keep saying, ‘Oh it’s a disproportionate percentage of a particular ethnic group’ being targeted by the city’s stop-and-frisk policies. That may be, but it’s not a disproportionate percentage of those who witnesses and victims describe as committing the murder. In that case, incidentally, I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.

On February 11, Breitbart News reported a 2015 Bloomberg speech to the Aspen Institute in which he suggested disarming young, male minorities “between the ages of 15 and 25.”

He spoke of stop and frisk tactics and bluntly said of young minorities, “throw them against the wall and frisk them,” and admitted “we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods…. [b]ecause that’s where all the crime is.”

