Poll: Alabama U.S. Senate Race Tightens — Shows Three-Way Race for GOP Nod

The hotly contested race for who will represent the Republican Party on the general election ballot in November’s Alabama U.S. Senate race is tightening with three weeks to go until the primary according to a recent poll conducted on behalf of Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-AL) campaign, on the three frontrunners in the race.

The poll, first reported by Yellowhammer News and conducted Harper Polling on February 8-9 of 609 likely Alabama Republican primary voters, showed ballot test results with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions at 31%, followed by Byrne at 26% and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville at 24% with a margin of error was ±3.97%.

The results, when compared to internal polling conducted by the Byrne campaign in December, show movement in the race. According to a memo by Byrne campaign adviser Logan Dobson, the former polling director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Byrne trailed Sessions by 20 points and Tuberville by 13 points.

“With three weeks to go until Election Day, all the momentum is behind Bradley because voters know he is the only person in this race with a record of fighting for President Trump and our Alabama values,” Byrne campaign manager Seth Morrow said to Yellowhammer. “As we continue to show Bradley’s pro-Trump, conservative record against the positions of the other candidates, we are confident Bradley will be the Republican nominee and ultimately defeat Doug Jones,” he continued. “Alabama deserves a proven conservative, not someone who talks out both sides of their mouth or someone who let Alabama down when it mattered most.”

The winner of the contest will face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who has come under criticism from President Donald Trump and other Republicans for his vote to convict and remove the president during the Senate impeachment trial.

