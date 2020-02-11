RNC: Trump Campaign, GOP Raised Record $1M Daily in Last 10 Days of Impeachment Trial

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP Photo

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Monday that the GOP and Trump campaign broke an online record in the final days of President Trump’s impeachment trial, raising over $1 million every day in the ten days leading to his ultimate acquittal.

The total surpassed $17 million, according to McDaniel.

“The Trump campaign + @GOP broke an online record by raising over $1M *every day* for 10 days leading up to @realDonaldTrump’s acquittal, totaling over $17M,” she said, noting that they already have half a million volunteers “trained and activated.”

“Democrats‘ sham is helping us grow our grassroots army even more!” she exclaimed:

The RNC closed out 2019 with $26.5 million raised in December, totaling $241.1 million raised throughout the entire year. As Breitbart News reported, the haul is a record for a non-presidential election year. At the time, McDaniel credited the massive fundraising numbers, in part, to the Democrats’ “politically motivated impeachment charade”:

The RNC and Trump campaign raised a combined $463.6 million in 2019 and reportedly have nearly $200 million cash on hand.

The RNC is planning to flood battleground states with hundreds of additional staffers as the general election draws nearer, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and New Mexico.

The news coincides with the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) surpassing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in money raised in January. The NRCC raised $12.6 million, $500,000 more than the $12.1 million raised by the DCCC. As Politico Playbook notes, this is the first time the NRCC has surpassed the DCCC, which happened to be the latter’s “largest January haul ever.”

