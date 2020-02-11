Watch Live: Democrats Hold Hearing on ‘White Supremacy in the Military’

“White supremacy in the military” will be the focus of a House Armed Services subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, chaired by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Entitled, “Alarming Incidents of White Supremacy in the Military—How to Stop It?”, the hearing will feature figures from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Global Project Against Hate and Extremism Heidi Beirich, who has ties to the SPLC, will testify alongside Lecia Brooks, the SPLC’s “chief workplace transformation officer,” and Mark Pitcavage, an ADL senior research fellow who has linked President Donald Trump to “the militia movement” — a group, he claims, “against Muslims, immigrants, and antifa.”

A second panel will consist of testimonies from a variety of defensive and intelligence officials.