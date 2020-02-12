Franklin Graham: Where’s the ‘Outcry’ Against Dems’ Abortion Extremism?

Celebrated evangelical pastor Franklin Graham registered his outrage with the Democrats’ abortion extremism Wednesday, asking his followers, “Where’s the outcry?”

“The Democratic Party has changed so much that it’s hard to believe,” Graham posted on his Facebook page. “Just a few days ago Bernie Sanders declared that ‘being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat.’ That’s shocking and disturbing.”

“He also vowed, ‘I will never nominate any person to the Supreme Court or the federal courts in general who is not 100% pro Roe v. Wade.’ He went further to write, ‘We have got to codify Roe v. Wade into law and significantly expand funding for Planned Parenthood,’” Graham noted, while posting something similar on Twitter.

A few days ago @BernieSanders declared that “being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat.” That is shocking & disturbing. Where’s the voice of those in the Democratic Party who disagree? Where’s the outcry against this & socialism? https://t.co/T2XpoVgr9Y — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 12, 2020

“Where is the voice of those in the Democratic Party who disagree? Where’s the outcry against this and the acceptance of socialism?” asked Graham, the son of legendary pastor Billy Graham.

The evangelical leader went on to urge Christians to wake up to what is happening in the Democrat party and to take to heart their civic duty to vote.

“This is an example of why it is so important for people of faith to research who you vote for in every election and understand where they stand on issues that are important to you,” he said.

“I urge Christians to pray for our nation, our leaders, and the upcoming elections, from local to national. Make sure that you are registered to vote, otherwise we will lose our country,” he warned.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome