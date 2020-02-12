Morning Joe anchor Joe Scarborough says the nation’s “demographics are a freight train” for Democrats that will “carry them into the future” electorally.

In a post online, Scarborough said it is the “demographics” of the United States that will surge election victories for Democrats in upcoming elections.

“Democrats have won the popular vote 6 of the last 7 elections,” Scarborough wrote. “They won a record landslide in 2018. Demographics are a freight train carrying them into the future. The GOP’s actions will accelerate their collapse. The future belongs to Democrats if they work hard & focus on 2020.”

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, the New York Times, and Axios have admitted that the nation’s legal immigration system — where 1.2 million legal immigrants are admitted every year — is helping to forever change the American electorate in favor of Democrats.

Under current legal immigration levels, the U.S. is on track to import about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades. Those 15 million new foreign-born voters include about eight million who will arrive in the country through chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

In the upcoming 2020 election, about 1-in-10 U.S. voters will have been born outside the country. Likewise, Hispanic Americans are set to outpace black Americans as the largest voting minority group in this year’s election.

Evergreen: Chain migration, alone, is set to bring between 7-8 million new foreign-born voters to the U.S. in the next two decades. https://t.co/HtYIOgyBkW — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) October 31, 2019

In the 2016 presidential election, for example, Republican Donald Trump won 49 percent of native-born Americans to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 45 percent, according to exit polling data. Among foreign-born residents, though, Clinton dominated by garnering 64 percent of naturalized citizens compared to Trump’s 31 percent.



