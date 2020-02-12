Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced Wednesday that she had cosponsored three pro-Second Amendment bills as part of her campaign to defend Americans’ right to bear arms.

During the Georgia senator’s first public speech, she announced that she cosponsored three separate Second Amendment bills, including:

S. 69, the Conceal Carry Reciprocity Act, which would enable law-abiding citizens to exercise their right to self-defense across the nation through national concealed carry reciprocity.

S. 817, the Hearing Protection Act, which would cut regulations on the purchase of hearing protection and make it easier to purchase firearm suppressors.

S. 1331, the Veterans Second Amendment Rights Restoration Act, which would protect law-abiding veterans who own firearms from having their right to bear arms unfairly infringed by the federal government without due process.

Loeffler said in a statement that Republicans must fight back against the Democrats’ push to undermine Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Loeffler said:

As a lifelong conservative, I know that the U.S. Constitution is not option, and our Second Amendment rights are not up for debate. That’s why I sign on to three common-sense bills that protect and expand the freedoms of gun-owners across America. We must stop the radical left from trying to undermine public safety and the rights of law-abiding gun owners. We can’t back down. Our right to keep and bear arms “shall not be infringed.”

Loeffler’s cosponsorship of the Second Amendment bills follows as the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), a leading pro-life group, endorsed Loeffler for the U.S. Senate.

In her first months in the U.S. Senate, Loeffler cosponsored bills that would end taxpayer-funded abortion, roll back the scope of Roe v. Wade, and increase criminal penalties for medical professionals who perform illegal abortions.

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement Monday, “We are proud to endorse Senator Kelly Loeffler for re-election. As a strong pro-life, pro-woman leader, her voice is needed in the Senate more than ever at this pivotal moment.”

“As a devout Christian and pro-life conservative, I am honored to have the strong endorsement of Susan B. Anthony List,” Loeffler said. “Together, we will stop the left’s abortion on demand agenda and advance policies that protect the most vulnerable among us.”

