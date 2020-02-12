National Pro-Life Group: ‘Make No Mistake, Klobuchar Still Extreme on Abortion’

Democrat presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar said ahead of the New Hampshire primary that the Democrat Party should be a “big tent” party that is open to pro-life voters, but national pro-life groups warn Klobuchar is nowhere near a moderate when it comes to abortion.

“Make no mistake,” the Susan B. Anthony List tweeted. “Klobuchar is still extreme & out-of-touch on abortion, consistently voting in favor of taxpayer funding of abortions, late-term abortions, and even against legislation that would protect babies born alive after failed abortions.”

Make no mistake: Klobuchar is still extreme & out-of-touch on abortion, consistently voting in favor of taxpayer funding of abortions, late-term abortions, and even against legislation that would protect babies born alive after failed abortions. — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) February 11, 2020

The national pro-life group responded to the Minnesota Democrat’s appearance on ABC’s The View Tuesday. Host Meghan McCain asked if “there’s room for pro-life Democrats to vote for you,” pointing to comments she had reportedly made that indicated she was open to the support of pro-life voters.

“Well first, let me say this,” Klobuchar replied. “I am strongly pro-choice, I have always been pro-choice.”

With that preface, the senator continued:

I believe we’re a big-tent party. And there are pro-life Democrats, and they are a part of our party. And I think we need to build a big tent. I think we need to bring people in instead of shutting them out.

However, in February 2019, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) executive director Scott Fischbach observed in a piece at LifeNews by MCCL staff member Paul Stark, “Voters should know that Amy Klobuchar takes a no-limits approach to the killing of unborn children.”

Today I asked @amyklobuchar if there is room in her coalition for pro-life people. She said yes of course. I asked if she’d try to find common ground on bringing down the number of abortions. She said “Yes. Yes.” And told me about her work in the adoption caucus in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/CIvfMSulEE — Chris Crawford (@CrawfordStuff) February 10, 2020

According to National Right to Life, Klobuchar and the national pro-life organization agreed on legislation zero percent of the time.

In 2019, Klobuchar voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, and, in 2018, she voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

The Democrat candidate also voted against the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court and has always voted against defunding Planned Parenthood.

“Klobuchar also co-sponsored sweeping legislation that would have invalidated nearly all limits on abortion, at any stage of pregnancy,” Stark wrote at LifeNews.

However, polling shows that most Americans favor abortion restrictions, even those who identify as “pro-choice.”

A Marist poll released in January found 41% of those who identify as pro-choice are more likely to vote for candidates who support abortion restrictions, as are more than nine in ten, or 96 percent, of those who identify as pro-life.

Additionally, 65% of Americans, and the same percentage of registered voters, say they “are more likely to vote for” candidates who would limit abortion to at most the first three months of pregnancy. This outcome includes 88% of Republicans, 62% percent of Independents, and 44% of Democrats.

Despite an attempt to appear moderate on abortion and accepting of pro-life support, Klobuchar is viewed by the pro-life community as radical and far-left.

“Sen. Klobuchar has cultivated an image that has made her popular among many Minnesotans,” Fischbach said. “But her views on abortion and unborn children are decidedly out-of-step with the views of most Minnesotans and most Americans.”