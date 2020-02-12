Progressive Group Endorses Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield

Top progressive group Democracy for America (DFA) announced Wednesday that they had endorsed Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield.

Democracy for America endorsed Greenfield as part of the organization’s 2020 “Flip the Senate” strategy to turn the congressional chamber blue. Democrats would need to flip four seats to gain control of the Senate.

Greenfield hopes to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) during the 2020 election cycle.

Yvette Simpson, the CEO of Democracy for America, said in a statement Wednesday that they hope to endorse Greenfield as part of their strategy towards creating a Senate Democrat majority that is open to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

While Joni Ernst has had corporate lobbyists licking their chops ever since she made it to DC, Theresa Greenfield would be a voice for Iowa’s working families and an unequivocal champion for protecting Medicare and Social Security from the cuts that Mitch McConnell craves.

While the battle for the White House grabs the headlines, it’s the makeup of the U.S. Senate that will decide whether we remain locked in a right-wing death spiral or have a Congress that’s willing to work with a progressive president to move towards Medicare for All, make a Green New Deal, and reform our broken criminal justice system. [Emphasis added].

DFA’s endorsement of Greenfield carries more weight considering that she said in an interview in January 2018 that she is open to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

DFA has also endorsed progressive icons such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Iowa Republican spokesman Aaron Britt said in a statement Wednesday that Greenfield would rubber stamp progressive policies.

“Despite Theresa Greenfield’s best attempts to deceive Iowans and keep her policy positions a secret, an endorsement from this pro-socialist group illustrates the radical positions she’s telling Washington Liberals she supports behind closed doors,” Britt said.

As Chuck Schumer’s handpicked candidate, it’s clear that Greenfield would be nothing more than a rubber stamp for the coastal elite’s bankrupting, big-government agenda of Medicare for All and the Green New Deal,” he added.