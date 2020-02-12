Deval Patrick Ends Short-Lived Presidential Campaign

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) ended his latecomer White House bid Wednesday, the morning after an abysmal showing in the New Hampshire presidential primary.

Patrick announced the end of his campaign around noon. “The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting,” he wrote an email statement. “So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.”

The presidential hopeful, who launched his last-minute bid in November, expressed a similar sentiment during a speech on Tuesday, telling supporters, “We needed the winds from New Hampshire at our back to carry us on in this campaign.” He added he will “make some decisions” on Wednesday.

Patrick came in ninth place in the Granite State’s primary, garnering barely 0.4 percent support and barely cracking 1,000 votes. More votes were cast for write-in candidates; Patrick only outperformed Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Both Andrew Yang and Bennet ended their respective campaign’s Tuesday night following sub-par performances in the first two primary contests in the nation.