Reports: Donald Trump Expected to Attend Daytona 500

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the famous Daytona 500 NASCAR race on Saturday, according to reports.

The Orlando Sentinel reported the FAA advised the DeLand Airport there was a strong possibility that President Trump would fly into the area to attend the 62nd annual running of the race.

The White House did not confirm the visit in a response to a request from Breitbart News.

The last time a president visited a NASCAR race was President George W. Bush in 2004.

The president praised NASCAR and its fans while honoring champion driver Joey Logano in April of 2019.

“NASCAR is not only a thrilling display of skill and power but a celebration of the American spirit. So true,” Trump said. “No matter who wins the race, you never forget what matters most: God, family, and country. And nobody embodies that more than you folks, I’ll tell you.”

In 2018, Trump praised NACAR drivers for standing for the national anthem.

“One thing I know about NASCAR, they do indeed, stand for the playing of the national anthem,” he said. “Right? They do indeed.”