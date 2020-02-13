Donald Trump: ‘Mini’ Mike Bloomberg ‘Tiny Version of Jeb’

President Donald Trump on Thursday described former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as a “loser” who reminded him of Jeb Bush, his former Republican rival for the presidency.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see,” Trump wrote about his potential rival on social media.

The president again mocked Bloomberg’s height, sharing a political meme featuring a shrunken image of the former mayor.

“He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!” Trump wrote.

Bloomberg has spent over $200 million of his own money in just two months of his presidential campaign, focusing on state primaries voting on Super Tuesday in March.

The president continues to attack the former mayor, despite his low performance in the polls. Although the DNC changed the threshold to include Bloomberg in the upcoming debate in Nevada, it is unclear whether he will qualify to take the stage.

“Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians,” Trump wrote, referring to his warning that Bloomberg would want to stand on a box if he made the debates. “No boxes please.”

Bloomberg is reportedly five foot eight inches.

Trump added that Bloomberg despised Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democrat socialist currently threatening to win the nomination.

“He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him,” Trump wrote. “Bernie’s people will go nuts!”