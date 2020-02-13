President Donald Trump mocked Sen. Mitt Romney on Thursday for his anonymous Pierre Delecto Twitter account.

“He’s a wise guy, he did a Twitter handle with a phony name on it so he could criticize people without using his name, so he could say things great about himself,” Trump said, referring to Romney’s “Pierre Delecto” Twitter account.

Romney’s anonymous Twitter handle was exposed by Slate after the Senator admitted in an interview that he had a secret Twitter account.

Romney used the account to defend himself on Twitter and follow journalists and political leaders.

The president commented on Romney during a podcast interview with Geraldo Riviera released on Thursday.

Trump said he did not believe that Romney voted to impeach him for religious reasons, as he claimed on the floor of the Senate.

“I don’t think that at all,” Trump said, citing reports that noted Romney rarely cited his religion for political decisions. “All of a sudden he brought up his religion.”

Trump noted that Romney only voted for one article of impeachment, not two.

“I guess if it was his religion, he should have voted on both if you think about it,” he said.

The president again defended his phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “perfect.”

“I did absolutely nothing wrong, everybody knew it,” Trump said. “Romney knew it too by the way, you know that was a disgrace. He was going to vote with us … then he went into a cage, did an interview with Chris Wallace.”

Trump said he believed that Romney could have easily beaten former President Barack Obama in 2012, but he failed.

“He’s just a bad guy,” Trump said. “He’s a jealous, angry person, who’s a stone-cold loser.”