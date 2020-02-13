Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a sorrowful email to supporters following her poor performance in New Hampshire’s primary, assuring them it is acceptable to “take a moment and feel that pain” and encouraging them to eat extra chocolate, hug a pet, and “watch videos of cats and dogs who are friends” to better cope with the outcome.

“Last night didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” Warren’s email blast reads. “We were hoping for a better resulting New Hampshire, and a lot of volunteers and grassroots supporters fought really hard to make it happen.”

“It hurts to cares much, work so hard, and still fall a little short,” the email continues, telling supporters that it is “okay to take a moment and feel that pain or process that disappointment” and listing a variety of ways to cope with the results.

“Take a walk around the block, eat an extra piece of chocolate, hug your pet, adopt a pet, watch videos of cats and dogs who are friends, call a friend — whatever works,” the email reads.

“But once you’ve let it all out, take a deep breath, square our shoulders, and make a plan — a plan to fight back and win,” it adds. “A plan to help make sure that we won’t have to feel this way again”:

I can't imagine another candidate sending an email like this. I love her. pic.twitter.com/Unz2EIhivW — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) February 12, 2020

Warren placed fourth in New Hampshire, garnering 9.2 percent — over five points short of the 15 percent threshold needed to receive delegates.

The presidential hopeful told MSNBC this week that the loss is a “disappointment” but maintained a stroke of optimism, telling the outlet that “98 percent of people still haven’t been heard from” and predicting that it will be a “long primary process”:

Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau also mentioned that the bulk of delegates are “still be up for grabs” and predicted that the Massachusetts senator will find herself as “the consensus choice of the widest coalition of Democrats in every corner of the country” after Super Tuesday.