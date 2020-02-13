Joe Biden: It Is Rational to Prohibit ’50 Clips in a Weapon’

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden spoke in Hudson, New Hampshire, this week and told attendees that it is “rational” to prohibit “50 clips in a weapon.”

Ryan Saavedra quoted Biden maligning the absence of “a rational policy” that makes it illegal to have “20, 30, 40, 50 clips in a weapon.”

Also in Hudson, Biden intimated that gun owners who cling to their AR-15s and AK-47s are no match for the government. He made reference to gun owners who quote Thomas Jefferson’s statement on the tension that exists between free men and the rulers who wish to subjugate them, a statement that includes Jefferson’s observation that “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.”

Biden then said, “Those who say ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots’ — a great line, well, guess what: The fact is, if you’re going to take on the government, you need an F-15 with Hellfire missiles. There is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you if you’re worried about the government knocking down your door.”

He also stressed his belief that the right to keep and bear arms is limited, saying, “There is a Second Amendment, and you do have a right to bear arms but not an unlimited right.” He added, “The Constitution does not say anybody can own a weapon; it says only certain people can own weapons.”

