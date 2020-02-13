Report: Hope Hicks Returning to Trump White House

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will return to work for President Donald Trump at the White House, according to several reports on Thursday.

A Trump loyalist and close aide to the president, Hicks left the White House in March 2018 and moved to Los Angeles to work as the Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Fox Corporation. But she remained close with the team and even traveled with the president on the campaign trail in 2018.

She was also called back into Washington in 2019 for House investigative hearings of the president.

The New York Times reports that Hicks will report to Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner with the title, “counselor to the president.”

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Kushner said in a statement.