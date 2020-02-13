The Republican National Committee (RNC) and Trump campaign have raised more than $60 million in January — more than double the amount former President Barack Obama and Democrats raised in the same period during his reelection year in 2012.

The RNC, combined with joint-campaign fundraising wings, raised $60.6 million in January and are reporting an excess of $200 million cash on hand, according to a statement from an RNC official.

In comparison, the Obama campaign, along with Democrats, raised $29.1 million in January 2012, his presidential reelection year. The AP noted that the pro-Trump effort is “shattering fundraising records” and “on the path toward a goal of raising $1 billion this cycle.”

The Trump campaign fundraising wings, along with the RNC, have raised more than $525 million since the beginning of 2019. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that 500,000 volunteers are already “trained and activated.” She added that enthusiasm for the president grows as Democrats continue their attempts to “smear” him.

“The more Democrats smear President Trump, the more enthusiasm we see for him and his many accomplishments,” McDaniel said in a statement.

“We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more,” she added:

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also attributed the monster fundraising haul to the Democrats’ “shameful impeachment hoax and dumpster fire primary process.”

“With President Trump’s accomplishments, our massive data and ground operations, and our strong fundraising numbers, this campaign is going to be unstoppable in 2020,” he said.

As Breitbart News recently reported, the Trump campaign and RNC raised a record $1 million daily in the final days of the Senate impeachment trial, the total surpassing $17 million, according to McDaniel:

As reported last month, the RNC is slated to flood over a dozen battleground states — including narrowly Trump-won states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — with “hundreds” of additional staffers as the election heats up.