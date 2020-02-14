Armed Homeowner Protects Family, Kills Alleged Intruder

An armed homeowner in Vancouver, Washington, confronted and killed a home intrusion suspect Thursday night.

The Columbian reports the suspect allegedly broke into the home. KOIN reports “the homeowner confronted the suspected burglar with a gun — eventually shooting and killing him.”

The Vancouver Police indicate the incident occurred “in the 6000 block of SE Beach Drive.”

A “disturbance” call was placed at 10:19 p.m. and the suspect was dead when officers arrived on scene.

The homeowner’s family was in the house at the time of the shooting and Oregon Live reports that neither the homeowner nor his family were harmed.

