Democrats Fundraise Off Anniversary of Parkland Shooting

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) is fundraising off of the February 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The shooting, carried out in a gun-free zone with a rifle that was purchased via a background check, took the lives of 17 innocents.

Within a year after the attack the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission issued a report which explained the necessity of armed teachers to prevent or at least curtail such attacks in the future. Fox News reported that that 15 members of the commission “voted unanimously” to support armed teachers in response to the attack.

But Democrats are fundraising off a push for more gun control.

For example, an email from the Chris Coons for Delaware campaign seeks to put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in hopes of securing passage of universal background checks. The email stresses that February 14, 2020, is the second anniversary of the Parkland shooting, and those who click a button on the email are directed to a second page where they can contribute money for the Democrats and the gun control efforts.

The donation page says:

It’s been 348 days since the House passed a universal background checks bill, which would close the federal loophole that allows felons, domestic abusers, and other prohibited purchasers from buying guns from unlicensed sellers without a background check. But Mitch McConnell refuses to bring it to the Senate floor for a vote.

Ironically, neither the email nor the donation page mention that the Parkland attacker acquired his gun via a background check.

In other words, universal background checks would not have stopped the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.