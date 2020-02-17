Bernie Sanders’ Colorado Rally Draws Crowd of 11,400

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) Sunday rally in Denver, Colorado, drew an estimated 11,400 people — a crowd his campaign is describing as the “largest rally any presidential candidate has held in Colorado this cycle.”

Sanders was originally slated to hold the rally in the Colorado Convention Center’s Bellco Theater, which has a 5,000 seat capacity, but was moved to another hall — the Exhibition Hall, which boasts of a 12,000 capacity — “due to high demand”:

.@BernieSanders takes the stage at the Colorado Convention Center to roaring applause from a crowd of thousands. pic.twitter.com/LTZfyuSH9p — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) February 17, 2020

Bernie Sanders drew a crowd of 11,400 at his rally in Denver, CO pic.twitter.com/Fd0JsuS2Ow — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 17, 2020

When he was last in CO on Sept. 9, 2019 Sen. @BernieSanders addressed +10k in Civib Center Park. Tonight he drew 11.4k to the Colorado Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/k2M6uUXBMI — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) February 17, 2020

“Our campaign has grassroots support across Colorado, we are doing the hard work of organizing to ensure we win here on Super Tuesday,” Bernie 2020 Colorado State Director Pilar Chapa said, according to the campaign.

“Our supporters and our volunteers are going to use the momentum from tonight to expand the electorate and bring more people than ever into the political process,” Chapa added.

Sanders took aim at President Trump during the rally, calling him “a pathological liar who is running a corrupt administration, who has no clue what the Constitution of the United States is about, who is a bully, who is vindictive, who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a homophobe, who is a xenophobe, [and] who is a religious bigot.”

The presidential hopeful hit the bulk of his go-to stump speech talking points during the rally, demanding Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and immigration reform.

“We’re going to end the demonization of the undocumented people. On day one, it’s going to be a very busy day,” he said.

“We’re going to sign an executive order that restores the legal status of the 1.8 million young people and their parents eligible for DACA,” he said to cheers.

He also promised bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform, giving “a path to citizenship for the undocumented”:

At the end of the day, the top 1% may have enormous wealth and power, but they are just the 1%. When the 99% stand together, we can transform society. Live now from our rally in Denver: https://t.co/pMKYxOI1Bk — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 17, 2020

Sanders also took shots at Michael Bloomberg, vowing to “end a corrupt political system in which billionaires buy elections.”

“Democracy, to me, means one person, one vote. Not Bloomberg or anybody else spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy an election,” he told the crowd.

Sanders is holding a rally in Tacoma, Washington on Monday night, which will feature actor Tim Robbins, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and the indie rock band Portugal.

Last week, Sanders held a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s primary, which featured the rock band The Strokes, drawing 7,500 attendees.